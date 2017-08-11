HomeLocal News
Culver to battle Lawndale for top spot Wed, Oct 18 2017 10:20 AM

For the third straight week the Culver City football team will take on one of the best teams in the Los Angeles and South Bay areaâ€™s, when the Centaurs face the Lawndale Cardinals Friday, 7 p.m. at Culver City. Both teams are 6-0 overall and 1-0 in Ocean League play.

Steve Rose to present family history on Wednesday Wed, Oct 18 2017 10:11 AM

After three decades, Steven Rose is retiring as President/CEO of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce. What will he do with his free time?

Politics
Culver City Police Department Open House - Saturday October 7, 2017 Fri, Oct 06 2017 09:00 AM

Courtesy of Culver City Police Department.

City reaffirms position as sanctuary city Fri, Sep 15 2017 02:15 AM

Council Member Meghan Sahli-Wells spoke movingly about the attacks on America over the past week or so: from Hurricane Irma and also with the President moving to end DACA, during Mondayâ€™s city council meeting.

Sports
Rams travel north to face 49ers tonight Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:16 AM

Two of the most storied professional football programs who have struggled the past decade will get together tonight (Thursday) in Santa Clara for a very important NFC Western Division game when the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams battle the 0-2 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 5:25 p.m.

Schools
Mariko Rooks honored by Milken Foundation Fri, Sep 01 2017 12:07 AM

Mariko Rooks, recently of Culver City High School, was one of 13 students from Los Angeles-area schools selected to receive a $10,000 college scholarship as a 2017 Milken Scholars program recipient. She will study public health policy at Yale.

Business
Culver City Police Department Open House - Saturday October 7, 2017 Fri, Oct 06 2017 09:00 AM

Courtesy of Culver City Police Department.

Committee for Homelessness chair gives city council a nudge Fri, Aug 18 2017 12:26 AM

Alex Fisch, chair of Culver Cityâ€™s committee on homelessness, was at the city council meeting on Monday to make sure that they were aware of the 85 percent jump in the cityâ€™s homeless population, according to the figures released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority last week.

Crime
Sexual predator gets 24 years Fri, Sep 29 2017 12:11 AM

Sexual predator gets 24 years

DUI enforcement underway to catch impaired motorists Fri, Aug 11 2017 12:12 AM

Culver City police DUI Enforcement Team officers are cracking down on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers for the month, as part of the departmentâ€™s traffic safety campaign.

Pets
Pets of the Week Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:00 AM

Pets for the Week

Pets of the Week Thu, Sep 14 2017 09:30 AM

Pets of the Week

