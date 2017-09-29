LaRocco’s Pizzeria brings New York’s finest to every pie

Debates have endured for decades, wars have practically been fought, over an issue that is as old as the oceans: which is better – New York or Chicago-style pizza? Of course, it’s subjective.

Do you prefer a huge chunk of bread, as they do in the Windy City, dripping with tomato sauce? Or do you prefer something a tad more delicate? Something that you can fold and eat while you walk. If the latter sounds about right for you, if you’re a New Yorker in the “slice o’ pie” sense, then LaRocco’s is the kind of street-side eatery that you’ll adore.

This is hardly a secret; Larocco’s has picked up the pizza award in our “Best of Culver City” for six years in succession. The service is at the counter, but this just adds to the NYC street vibe. We recommend eating outside if the weather is decent; people-watching with a slice is a relaxing way to spend an hour. We also had a five-year-old child with us, and the staff were incredibly sweet to him.

The child had a slice of the Whitestone, which is sauce-less, but is topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh garlic, and blobs of incredibly delicious, creamy ricotta. To these adult eyes, the pizza looked dull when the child picked it, but it was far from it. The ricotta is so smooth and sweet, it makes up for any lack of sauce and meat. With barely any help (although just a little), a kindergartener wolfed it down.

But we’re fans of the meat on pizza, so we tried a slice of Bronx Special: meatball, sausage and pepperoni. The pie is magnificent, though the meatball looked as though it might have been sat there for a while. But then, that’s sort of par for the course as street-side pizza places go. Still, it wasn’t stale, and it was warmed nicely. The combination of meats works beautifully too. They literally write “forget about it” on the menu next to the item, so you know that they’re pushing the Sopranos vibe, but that’s ok. It’s a fun pizza, that tastes very New York.

For the vegetarians, Paul’s Special is smothered in a special garlic and oil sauce, fresh chopped basil, Parmesan, and mozzarella, and topped with fresh sliced tomatoes. The basil and tomatoes taste very fresh too, the flavors coming to life when they hit the tongue. It’s all so vibrant, it’s easy to forget that you’re eating a pizza.

LaRocco’s is for people who like their pizza a certain way, and are prepared to forgo frills in order to get it. Really, all you need to complete the scene is an angry hot-dog vendor, and those Sex in the City women skipping by in tutus.