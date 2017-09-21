Rams travel north to face 49ers tonight

By Steve Finley

Two of the most storied professional football programs who have struggled the past decade will get together tonight (Thursday) in Santa Clara for a very important NFC Western Division game when the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams battle the 0-2 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 5:25 p.m.

Both teams will feature young rookie coaches that were hired to turn their franchises around. Sean McVay of the Rams and Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers come from football families and both coaches have excellent offensive minds.

Last Sunday at the Los Angeles Coliseum the Rams continued to look like an improved team from last year but they still lost the game against the Washington Redskins 27-20.

The good news is the Rams have scored 66 points in their first two game of the season. The bad news is they gave up 229 yards on the ground. The Rams gained 92 yards on the ground with Todd Gurley leading the way with 88 yards on 16 carries.

“Give credit to Washington,” said Rams head coach McVay. “They made the plays they had to make to win the game. It starts with me but I give credit to our team because we fell behind early but we continued to fight back.”

The Rams scored 20 points in the last three quarters of the game to tie the score at 20, but it was Jared Goff’s untimely interception in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the tight game.

“It was a good play by their defense,” said Goff. “It was a tough way to end the game, but we saw that we can fight back and we know we have enough weapons to fight back as long as we execute. We need to fight through adversity and play well against San Francisco.”

After the 49er game the Rams go back on the road when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. on FOX (Channel 11). Their next home game is Sunday Oct. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. That game will be televised by CBS (Channel 2).