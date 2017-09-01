Culver City’s varsity football team’s first big test of the young season will be Friday against a good North Torrance team. North Torrance comes into the game with a 2-1 record and they are ranked No. 10 in the South Bay. Last Friday they beat Bishop Montgomery 33-9.

The Centaurs are 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division 11. Their high-powered offense will face a good North Torrance defense and Culver City’s defense will try to stop their explosive offense. It will be a battle between two similar teams on Friday night at North Torrance. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Once again Culver City’s high efficiency offense was on display last Friday night when they scored a 48-20 win against Torrance on the road. The offense was led by quarterback All-CIF quarterback Johnathan Martin who completed 15 of 22 passes for 352 yards. The first two games of the season the Centaurs have scored 106 points and Martin has thrown for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We planned and set goals to have a very explosive offense,” said Culver City head coach Jahmal Wright last Monday after practice. “We started building this offense in the spring and summer and the first two weeks of the season all of our hard work and planning has paid off.”

Wright continued to talk about the offense. “We are still in the beginning stages of something special but we are not clicking on all cylinders right now. We need to improve on our running game.”

Wright would also like to see his defense improve against the run. “The defense has some things to sure up but we have enough good players to get better every week,” said Wright.

The kicking game, which includes the punt, kickoff and field teams are playing at a high level. “Our special teams have a lot of experience and I am very pleased with our kicking game right now,” said Wright. “Coach Greg (Goodyear) is doing a great job with the kickers.”

Right now the Centaurs need to be ready for North Torrance. “North Torrance is going to be tough,” said Wright. “They have a lot of good athletes. The actually play a game that is similar to our game because they run a no huddle offense and they like to spread the ball around. It’s basically it’s going to be our strength against their strength. It should be a good match up.”