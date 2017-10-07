Culver City Police Department
to Host Open House on October 7, 2017
The Culver City Police Department will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Culver City Police Department - 4040 Duquesne Avenue, Culver City. The community is invited to learn more about the Police Department! Activities include:
- Touring the Police Station and the Jail
- Exploring the Police vehicles and equipment
- Visiting with Police Officers and CSI forensic specialists
- Watching K-9 demonstrations
- Viewing Police weapons
- Free pictures of you on a Police motorcycle and in a Police vehicle
The Police Department will offer free food and drinks, raffle prizes, and badges for the little ones. For more information, please contact Lt. Troy Dunlap at (310) 253-6258.
FULL ARTICLE LINK HERE: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/CACULVER/bulletins/1bb45d9?reqfrom=share