Culver City Police Department

to Host Open House on October 7, 2017

The Culver City Police Department will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Culver City Police Department - 4040 Duquesne Avenue, Culver City. The community is invited to learn more about the Police Department! Activities include:

Touring the Police Station and the Jail

Exploring the Police vehicles and equipment

Visiting with Police Officers and CSI forensic specialists

Watching K-9 demonstrations

Viewing Police weapons

Free pictures of you on a Police motorcycle and in a Police vehicle

The Police Department will offer free food and drinks, raffle prizes, and badges for the little ones. For more information, please contact Lt. Troy Dunlap at (310) 253-6258.

