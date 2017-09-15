Council Member Meghan Sahli-Wells spoke movingly about the attacks on America over the past week or so: from Hurricane Irma and also with the President moving to end DACA, during Monday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Jeffrey Cooper echoed the sentiments, adding that immigrants will always be welcome in Culver City.

Sebastian Hernandez of the Culver City Action Network thanked Mayor Cooper for passing the “sanctuary city” bill, but raised concerns about the wording in the Culver City Police Department manual about how to deal with immigrants, with contradicts the Mayor’s wording.

The Mayor said that, while some of the wording is ambiguous and misleading, the police are acting appropriately.

Still, Hernandez was keen for the words in the manual to reflect the way the people want the police to behave, a sentiment echoed by CC resident Noah Katz when he said, “Words, as well as actions, matter.”

Finally, Emily Linnemeier praised the city council members for their strong statement on DACA, while lauding the diversity of the students in Culver City’s school system.