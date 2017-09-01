Pet of the Week

Melinda

17-05700

2 Years Old -- Female

Chihuahua Mix

Available at the PetSmart Charities™ Everyday Adoption Center by spcaLA

8852 Washington Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

(562) 566-4029 x5

The name's Melinda. I'm cute and I know it! Want a "sit" or a "smile"? I'm your girl. I like dogs and older kids, but not a fan of birds. So if you got what it takes to be my friend for life, don't be shy and come meet me!

Debbie

17-07103

3 Years Old -- Female

Domestic Short Hair

Available at the spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach, CA 90815

(562) 570-7722

Looking for a little zen in your life? Debbie the Zen cat will show you the ways of peace and harmony through petting and meditation.