[x]close

use comma(,) if mutliple email addresses i.e(friend@domain.com, friend2@domain.com)

HomePetsPets of the Week
Pets of the Week CCN_Admin | Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:00 AM

Pet of the Week

Melinda

17-05700

2 Years Old -- Female

Chihuahua Mix

Available at the PetSmart Charities™ Everyday Adoption Center by spcaLA

8852 Washington Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

(562) 566-4029 x5

 

The name's Melinda. I'm cute and I know it! Want a "sit" or a "smile"? I'm your girl. I like dogs and older kids, but not a fan of birds. So if you got what it takes to be my friend for life, don't be shy and come meet me!

 

Debbie

17-07103               

3 Years Old -- Female

Domestic Short Hair

Available at the spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach, CA 90815

(562) 570-7722

 

 

Looking for a little zen in your life? Debbie the Zen cat will show you the ways of peace and harmony through petting and meditation.

Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Leave Comment
Name
Email

(will not be published)
Comment(s)

Culver City News | 4351 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230 | Phone: 310-437-4401 | Fax: 310-391-9068 | info@culvercitynews.org| Site Feedback| Corporate