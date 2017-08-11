HomeLocal News
Culver to battle Lawndale for top spot Wed, Oct 18 2017 10:20 AM

For the third straight week the Culver City football team will take on one of the best teams in the Los Angeles and South Bay area’s, when the Centaurs face the Lawndale Cardinals Friday, 7 p.m. at Culver City. Both teams are 6-0 overall and 1-0 in Ocean League play.

Steve Rose to present family history on Wednesday Wed, Oct 18 2017 10:11 AM

After three decades, Steven Rose is retiring as President/CEO of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce. What will he do with his free time?

Politics
Culver City Police Department Open House - Saturday October 7, 2017 Fri, Oct 06 2017 09:00 AM

Courtesy of Culver City Police Department.

City reaffirms position as sanctuary city Fri, Sep 15 2017 02:15 AM

Council Member Meghan Sahli-Wells spoke movingly about the attacks on America over the past week or so: from Hurricane Irma and also with the President moving to end DACA, during Monday’s city council meeting.

Sports
Rams travel north to face 49ers tonight Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:16 AM

Two of the most storied professional football programs who have struggled the past decade will get together tonight (Thursday) in Santa Clara for a very important NFC Western Division game when the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams battle the 0-2 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 5:25 p.m.

Schools
Mariko Rooks honored by Milken Foundation Fri, Sep 01 2017 12:07 AM

Mariko Rooks, recently of Culver City High School, was one of 13 students from Los Angeles-area schools selected to receive a $10,000 college scholarship as a 2017 Milken Scholars program recipient. She will study public health policy at Yale.

Business
Culver City Police Department Open House - Saturday October 7, 2017 Fri, Oct 06 2017 09:00 AM

Courtesy of Culver City Police Department.

Committee for Homelessness chair gives city council a nudge Fri, Aug 18 2017 12:26 AM

Alex Fisch, chair of Culver City’s committee on homelessness, was at the city council meeting on Monday to make sure that they were aware of the 85 percent jump in the city’s homeless population, according to the figures released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority last week.

Crime
Sexual predator gets 24 years Fri, Sep 29 2017 12:11 AM

Sexual predator gets 24 years

DUI enforcement underway to catch impaired motorists Fri, Aug 11 2017 12:12 AM

Culver City police DUI Enforcement Team officers are cracking down on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers for the month, as part of the department’s traffic safety campaign.

Pets
Pets of the Week Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:00 AM

Pets for the Week

Pets of the Week Thu, Sep 14 2017 09:30 AM

Pets of the Week

