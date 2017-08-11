Wed, Oct 18 2017 10:20 AM

For the third straight week the Culver City football team will take on one of the best teams in the Los Angeles and South Bay areaâ€™s, when the Centaurs face the Lawndale Cardinals Friday, 7 p.m. at Culver City. Both teams are 6-0 overall and 1-0 in Ocean League play.

