Sexual predator gets 24 years
While talk in Washington has shifted to hurricane relief, North Korea, healthcare and budget priorities, the fate of 800,000 people remains in jeopardy.
Council Member Meghan Sahli-Wells spoke movingly about the attacks on America over the past week or so: from Hurricane Irma and also with the President moving to end DACA, during Monday’s city council meeting.
The release of two earthquake maps that detail faults running through several Westside cities—including Culver City—have environmental experts and seismologists wondering how development could be affected in these largely tony Westside cities.
Two of the most storied professional football programs who have struggled the past decade will get together tonight (Thursday) in Santa Clara for a very important NFC Western Division game when the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams battle the 0-2 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 5:25 p.m.
Culver City’s varsity football team’s first big test of the young season will be Friday against a good North Torrance team. North Torrance comes into the game with a 2-1 record and they are ranked No. 10 in the South Bay. Last Friday they beat Bishop Montgomery 33-9.
Mariko Rooks, recently of Culver City High School, was one of 13 students from Los Angeles-area schools selected to receive a $10,000 college scholarship as a 2017 Milken Scholars program recipient. She will study public health policy at Yale.
A recent Culver City High graduate was among the 43 California students receiving scholarships from Golden 1 Credit Union in June.
Alex Fisch, chair of Culver City’s committee on homelessness, was at the city council meeting on Monday to make sure that they were aware of the 85 percent jump in the city’s homeless population, according to the figures released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority last week.
Members of the City Council of the City of Culver City joined Transportation Department officials and representatives of Clean Energy to open the City’s newly upgraded compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station this week.
Sexual predator gets 24 years
Culver City police DUI Enforcement Team officers are cracking down on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers for the month, as part of the department’s traffic safety campaign.
Pets for the Week
Pets of the Week
Culver City News | 4351 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230 | Phone: 310-437-4401 | Fax: 310-391-9068 | info@culvercitynews.org| Site Feedback| Corporate