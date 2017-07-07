Mon, Oct 02 2017 10:10 AM

Sylvia Rodriguez has a number of different musical projects on the go, but it is her work with the Rhythm Boys that is of most interest to us thanks to the fact that she performs with them every week at the Culver Hotel. Itâ€™s interesting stuff too; while the jazz is traditional, it also has that swinging, 1920s, prohibition-era feel. Al Capone and the Untouchables. Cigarettes in long cigarette holders. There was a perceived glamor to the decadence and rampant crime that might seem strange today, but we get to look back with rose-tinted glasses and thatâ€™s ok. Rodriguez and her music helps with thatâ€¦

