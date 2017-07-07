HomeLocal News
Latest News
Sexual predator gets 24 years Fri, Sep 29 2017 12:11 AM

Sexual predator gets 24 years

More »

'DREAM Act' would impact thousand as new senate GOP bill await approval Fri, Sep 29 2017 12:10 AM

While talk in Washington has shifted to hurricane relief, North Korea, healthcare and budget priorities, the fate of 800,000 people remains in jeopardy.

More »

Politics
City reaffirms position as sanctuary city Fri, Sep 15 2017 02:15 AM

Council Member Meghan Sahli-Wells spoke movingly about the attacks on America over the past week or so: from Hurricane Irma and also with the President moving to end DACA, during Mondayâ€™s city council meeting.

More »

New earthquake maps put Culver City in two fault zones Fri, Jul 21 2017 09:30 AM

The release of two earthquake maps that detail faults running through several Westside citiesâ€”including Culver Cityâ€”have environmental experts and seismologists wondering how development could be affected in these largely tony Westside cities.

More »

Sports
Rams travel north to face 49ers tonight Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:16 AM

Two of the most storied professional football programs who have struggled the past decade will get together tonight (Thursday) in Santa Clara for a very important NFC Western Division game when the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams battle the 0-2 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 5:25 p.m.

More »

Centaurs (2-0) to battle North Torrance (2-1) Fri, Sep 15 2017 12:06 AM

Culver Cityâ€™s varsity football teamâ€™s first big test of the young season will be Friday against a good North Torrance team. North Torrance comes into the game with a 2-1 record and they are ranked No. 10 in the South Bay. Last Friday they beat Bishop Montgomery 33-9.

More »

Schools
Mariko Rooks honored by Milken Foundation Fri, Sep 01 2017 12:07 AM

Mariko Rooks, recently of Culver City High School, was one of 13 students from Los Angeles-area schools selected to receive a $10,000 college scholarship as a 2017 Milken Scholars program recipient. She will study public health policy at Yale.

More »

Simon Johnson is one of 43 Golden Line honorees Fri, Sep 01 2017 12:06 AM

A recent Culver City High graduate was among the 43 California students receiving scholarships from Golden 1 Credit Union in June.

More »

Business
Committee for Homelessness chair gives city council a nudge Fri, Aug 18 2017 12:26 AM

Alex Fisch, chair of Culver Cityâ€™s committee on homelessness, was at the city council meeting on Monday to make sure that they were aware of the 85 percent jump in the cityâ€™s homeless population, according to the figures released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority last week.

More »

Culver City Celebrates its New Renewable Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station Fri, Jul 07 2017 12:01 AM

Members of the City Council of the City of Culver City joined Transportation Department officials and representatives of Clean Energy to open the Cityâ€™s newly upgraded compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station this week.

More »

Crime
Sexual predator gets 24 years Fri, Sep 29 2017 12:11 AM

Sexual predator gets 24 years

More »

DUI enforcement underway to catch impaired motorists Fri, Aug 11 2017 12:12 AM

Culver City police DUI Enforcement Team officers are cracking down on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers for the month, as part of the departmentâ€™s traffic safety campaign.

More »

Pets
Pets of the Week Thu, Sep 21 2017 11:00 AM

Pets for the Week

More »

Pets of the Week Thu, Sep 14 2017 09:30 AM

Pets of the Week

More »

Culver City News | 4351 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230 | Phone: 310-437-4401 | Fax: 310-391-9068 | info@culvercitynews.org| Site Feedback| Corporate